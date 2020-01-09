CMA Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are ready to honor some of the biggest names in country music!
Miranda Lambert earned the most nominations this year, scoring seven nods including Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The nominations make the "Bluebird" singer officially the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, with 55, beating out Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nod this year.
The CMA voting body also honored Garth Brooks' wishes not to be included in this year's Entertainer of the Year category -- Lambert will be facing off against Luke Combs, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban for the coveted award.
"This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply," said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. "As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!"
Check out the complete list of nominees below!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I'm Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You're Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
The 54th Annual CMA Awards air live, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT: