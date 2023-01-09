Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy

While she was the star of My So-Called Life, Claire Danes is about to be part of a Party of Five! The 43-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child, People confirms.

Danes and her husband, 47-year-old actor Hugh Dancy, are already parents to 10-year-old Cyrus and 4-year-old Rowan.

The 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday might be where Danes debuts her baby bump as she's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series for her part in FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble.

But don't expect another kid to slow down Danes' career! After the birth of Cyrus, Danes opened up to Elle about motherhood and why she doesn't think she'd be a very good stay-at-home parent.

"I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now," she told the magazine at the time. "When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it. … I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus ...that I wanted to act."

Gushing over Dancy, she also told Elle, "Hugh was just the right partner for me. I got very, very lucky. There's only so much credit you can take when it just sort of works, you know? And obviously we work hard at maintaining our relationship -- that is central to both our lives -- but at the same time, it's just this kind of ease that I can't really account for."

For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.