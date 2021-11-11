Ciara Says 'It's an Honor' Being on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 List (Exclusive)

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 36-year-old at the 2021 CFDA Awards and chatted with her about her 'Dare to Roam Prodigy' backpack being named one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things. The line of backpacks is made from antimicrobial fabric and suited for travelers of all ages.

Calling the news "incredible," the mother of three said "it's always an honor" to be included by Oprah Winfrey. "I have so much respect for her, so it means a lot," she added.

The singer, who wore a sleek black look by Tom Ford on the red carpet, also shared some tidbits about her upcoming fashion line, Lita by Ciara.

"Lita stands for 'love is the answer,' so love is poured into every part of the process. And it's tomboy chic, you know, it's that effortless, sexy, cool girl vibe," she shared. "It's a lot of me in it, of course. We cover everything from jackets to accessories, leather pants, everything you need. It's a one-stop shop. My ultimate goal is to be a woman's best friend in fashion."

She explained that Lita by Ciara is one of the brands under The House of LR&C, her fashion house with husband Russell Wilson and close friend Christine Day.

"LR&C stands for love, respect, and care and our mission is to have a big impact on people, a low impact on the planet, sustainability is at the epicenter of our DNA," she said. "It's just been amazing expressing and sharing with the world."

The singer had nothing but love for Dune star Zendaya, who received the night's Fashion Icon Award. Gushing that the 25-year-old has "incredible vision," the singer noted that the young actress is well ahead of her time when it comes to fashion.

"Every time Zendaya is on the carpet it's always a moment and I really admire her fashion style. She knows what she's doing and she's incredibly young...," she said. "She's already way ahead of her time and she deserves this honor tonight and I'm really, really happy for her and proud of her."

See more on Zendaya's fabulous night at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in the video below.