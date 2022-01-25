Ciara Reveals What Her Son Future Yelled to President Joe Biden During White House Visit

Ciara's son told President Joe Biden something very important when he visited the White House. The 36-year-old singer appears virtually on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals what her eldest child, 7-year-old Future, yelled at President Biden during their White House visit.

Ciara joined first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in November to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children, and brought her own kids -- Future, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1 -- along with her. The singer shares Future with her ex of the same name, and her two younger children with her husband, Russell Wilson.

"Oh my goodness, we had the best time. Dr. Biden is amazing. It was incredible being there and walking to greet her for the first time on the East Lawn," Ciara gushes, before revealing what Future yelled at the president as he headed off to Marine One.

"Before [the president] walked off, he came to say hi to us... Future, the first thing he said to the president was, 'I'm vaccinated!'" Ciara says. "And the president yells back, 'I'm vaccinated too!' That was really cute and really sweet."

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Future also had a sweet moment with Dr. Biden. "At one point in time, Future asked Dr. Biden, 'Do you know where the trash can is?'"

All of her kids, Ciara said, "literally had so much fun" while at the White House. For Win, that was evident when he opted to get "all over the floor" of the briefing room.

"Baby Win was like, 'I don't care where we are, but all I know is this White House is a playground,'" Ciara quips.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

As for Sienna, Ciara previously shared a pic of her daughter looking out the window at the White House, writing, "No Dream Is Too Big Baby Girl."

Overall, Ciara said, "There were so many sweet moments. That was a beautiful time being there, sitting down with the first lady."