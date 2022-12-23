Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Good Cheer' for Kids in Denver Hospital

Ciara and Russell Wilson are spreading some holiday cheer the best way they know how! Earlier this week, the couple paid a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado, where they stopped by the hospital's broadcast media center donated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and made the most of their time with the children.

In a video Ciara shared on Instagram of their visit, the couple could be seen singing holiday carols like "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bell Rock," getting the kids to sing along with them, reading a bit of their book, Why Not You?, to the kids, and a sweet photo meet and greet.

"It’s my favorite time of the year because you get to spread good cheer! ❤️🎄" Ciara captioned the video.

Ciara and Russell officially relocated to Denver, Colorado after the latter signed on as the Denver Broncos' quarterback following 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back,'" the 36-year-old musician told ET when asked about the move at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is food. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

This is not the pair's first visit to the Children's Hospital -- Ciara and Russell celebrated their new home by stopping by the hospital back in March.

They posted a video of their visit to their Instagram pages, showing the couple meeting patients and speaking at Seacrest Studios.

"Truly a special day @DangeRussWilson and I will never forget. Our 1st Tuesday Tradition Hospital visit with the children and families of @childrenscolo in Denver," Ciara wrote alongside the video. "Our hearts were filled with love and inspiration. Truly grateful! #WhyNotYou #BroncosCountry 🧡"

"We're super excited to be here," Wilson said in the video. "I think that we've had some amazing experiences along the way and I think the amazing part of it is that it's about the families, it's about the loved ones, it's about the people that surround them and the belief that there are better days... It's about the nurses and the doctors; it's a beautiful team effort."

Added Wilson, "That's what life is all about... It's about winning championships and all that, but it's also about being able to impact places and communities and now we're forever connected here... As I like to say, for Broncos Country, let's ride!"