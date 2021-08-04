Christopher Meloni Reacts After Photo of His Butt Goes Viral

Elliot Stabler's got some unidentified junk in his trunk! Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni went viral this week thanks to a photograph circulating online of his curvaceous backside.
The 60-year-old actor, who has recently returned to the Law & Order world, was spotted on the set of his new NBC crime drama in extremely fitted navy pants, posing with one leg up to further accentuate his assets.
The image prompted other fans to point out examples of Meloni showing off the goods onscreen, until one follower finally called out Meloni directly on Twitter.
"@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" the commenter asked, adding a GIF of Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants clapping his butt cheeks together.
Meloni hilariously replied to the post, writing, "Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake."
And he didn't stop there. When another follower asked, "Sir why are you trending @Chris_Meloni," with the photo in question, he replied, "The other Melonis are trending, not me."
Meloni made his emotional return to Law & Order: SVU last week after nine years away. He was reunited with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) only to then receive his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, directly after.
“A certain piece just fell into place,” Meloni told ET of the return last July. “For me, there were just personal things that I was like, ‘You know, now is a good time.’ That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct.”
