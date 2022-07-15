Christine Quinn Drags Her 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars: 'I Was the Only One That Understood the Assignment'

Christine Quinn has some words for her Selling Sunset co-stars. In an interview with The New York Times, the 33-year-old real estate agent defends her past behavior and slams the people alongside whom she stars in the Netflix series.

Quinn has been known for stirring up drama in the past, formerly with Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young, and most recently with Emma Hernan. In season 5 of Selling Sunset, Hernan claimed that Quinn offered a client $5,000 to stop working with her, something Quinn has denied.

"I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment," Quinn says. "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.'"

Controversy around Quinn continued to swirl when a source told ET that she wasn't invited to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, despite being nominated in the Best Fight category.

The show itself was also nominated -- and ultimately won -- in the Best Docu-Reality Series category, something that Quinn questions as, she claims, per the Times, that it's "avidly scripted."

"No doubt about that," she alleges.

As for if she'll return to the Netflix series, Quinn remains unsure, largely because she's departed The Oppenheim Group in favor of her own firm. "Hulu, give me a call," she quips.

In an interview with ET, Jason Oppenheim commented on whether or not he'd welcome Quinn back to the show following the bribery allegations.

"Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," he said on the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset. "Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding on her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing, there's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group, but right now, there is no place."