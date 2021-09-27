Christina Milian Celebrates 40th Birthday With 'Twin Flame' Matt Pokora: 'You Are a Dream and More'

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora have double the reason to celebrate! The couple honored their birthdays together on Sunday with heartfelt Instagram posts dedicated to each other.

"Happy Birthday to my twin flame! You are a dream and more and I hope you feel every bit special today as you deserve," Milian captioned her post. "Today we celebrate OUR birthday! What a gift… More life! Xoxo #team26 @mattpokora"

The Resort to Love actress rang in her milestone 40th birthday while her partner celebrated turning 36.

Pokora echoed her sentiments in his Instagram message alongside a photo of the actress on the water.

"Happy birthday to you my queen/twin. It’s your birthday so it’s mine too! Ha," he wrote. "Let’s enjoy our day. Happy birthday to us! ❤️💃🏾🕺🏼 26/09 MORE LIFE!"

The couple's birthday celebration comes five months after they welcomed their second child together, Milian's third. The actress gave birth to baby boy Kenna in April, and also shares 1-year-old Isaiah with Pokora. She's also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet with ex-husband The-Dream.

"It's so funny ... I went from being, like, in my 20s saying, 'I'm good, I don't really want to have kids,' to I have a whole house full of kids now," Milian joked to ET in July. "I got two boys and a girl, it's awesome. Honestly, the unknown is probably one of the best things in life, actually living out and seeing where I am now, it's pretty cool. So yeah, mom life is good, and I'm a working mom so it makes me even happier. It's a great balance."

Milian told ET that filming her Netflix film, Resort to Love, was a really special experience for her, as she made it a family affair.

"I usually go and film things by myself, but this time I had my husband, I had Isaiah, I was pregnant. I had my mom, sister and my nephew, so it was awesome," she explained. "Anything you can think of you do on vacation we did it and we did it good! Honestly, filming this movie, it was work and play, and a lot more play."