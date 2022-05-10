Christina Hall Says Brayden’s Surgery Is ‘Good Reminder’ of Importance of Co-Parenting With Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall is reflecting on what's most important in her life following a health scare that led her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old son, Brayden, to undergo emergency surgery. Hours after revealing Brayden had an appendectomy, the 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star gave an important update with a nod to her ex and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," Christina wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Brayden smiling in the hospital. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part."

"Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call," she continued. "In the end, all of the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."

Christina tagged Tarek and Heather in the post, along with her husband, Josh Hall, whom she quietly wed earlier this year. She then shared an image of Brayden cuddling with her and Tarek's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, on the couch at home.

Heather and Tarek later shared Christina's post to their Instagram Stories, while the Selling Sunset star also gave an update on Brayden. Sharing a similar message as Christina, Heather wrote, "We just left little man, he's in pain but he's a strong boy and he's getting discharged today. We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!"

On Sunday, the co-parents all shared news of the scary situation, with Christina leading the posts.

"Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she wrote. "After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side."

Tarek also shared, "Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery. He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room. It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom."

The situation was just as frightening for Heather, who wrote, "Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to. Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM. Bray had to have an emergency appendectomy surgery & removal of his Meckles Diverticulum. Scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early."