Christina Haack's Divorce From Ant Anstead Finalized

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's divorce has been finalized nine months after they split, ET has confirmed.

Haack and Anstead worked everything out privately and will share joint legal and physical custody of their son, ET has learned. There will be no spousal support on either side.

The former couple, who share 21-month-old son Hudson, announced that they had separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Haack filed for divorce in November and three months later, officially changed her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Haack wrote at the time of the announcement. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The Christina on the Coast star recently opened up to ET about how she's moving forward following her split from Anstead and co-parenting her two children with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young.

"I feel like right now... there's so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun," Haack told ET in June. "My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments."

"I'm more of a person that just focuses on staying positive. Like, I don't get stuck in dwelling on things if they're going differently," she continued. "I just always constantly am looking at the future. New projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is, yeah, just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future."

Following her separation with Anstead, the 37-year-old reality star admitted she didn't envision being divorced twice.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," Haack wrote last September. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

She added that some people "may judge me and throw around rumors about me," but that "most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

"I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better," Haack wrote, adding, "If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the 'noise' and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress."

