Christina Haack Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiancé Josh Hall

A year later, Christina Haack and Josh Hall are going strong.

The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate a year with her now-fiancé. In her post, the Christina on the Coast star shared a throwback photo of her and Hall in Nashville in March 2021 and again this month.

"🎶 When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile🎶," she captioned the post, quoting Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over."

While sweet, Haack's post has also pulled back the curtain on just how long the two have known each other. Fans first caught wind of the budding romance when they were photographed holding hands in July 2021. At the time, Haack told fans they had met that past spring. Now fans are seeing the photographic proof of that budding romance.

Last March, Haack was still in the midst of her divorce from Ant Anstead. She announced their separation in September 2020, less than two years after they tied the knot in December 2018. The exes, who share 2-year-old son Huson, finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Three months later, Haack had another personal milestone to announce: She was engaged to Hall. "Christina loves love and enjoys being in a committed relationship," a source told ET that September. "She is having a great time with Josh and they are so in love and excited about this next chapter."

And if you think she's moving too fast, Haack had an answer for you. "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah..," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram caption. "That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is."