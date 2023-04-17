Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, made a rare red carpet appearance over the weekend.

The 42-year-old singer and the MasterClass executive were photographed together on Saturday at the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Aguilera wore a sheer black dress with a long black trench coat, while Rutler wore a classic black suit. The couple even shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

After nearly four years of dating, Aguilera and Rutler got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014 and welcomed a baby girl, Summer Rain Rutler, later that year. Summer is the first child for Rutler, though Aguilera has a son Max from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

He asked and I said…… pic.twitter.com/XWZVZOjDX1 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 15, 2014

In 2016, the singer told Women’s Health that she was not rushing their wedding, noting, "We discuss it when we’re snuggling in bed, but it’s a casual conversation."

The pop star was recently a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she likes the "guy next door" types.

She shared that she was never interested in being pressured into a relationship for publicity's sake.

"If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it. I can't force something as personal as that," she explained.