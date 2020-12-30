Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober in Celebratory Instagram Comment

Chrissy Teigen is opening up to fans. The TV personality and model opened up about her sobriety on social media.

On Tuesday morning, Teigen shared a video of herself to Instagram, in which she danced around in a one-piece swimsuit during her family's Christmas visit to St. Barts.

As Teigen showed off her moves in hilariously awkward fashion, she also attempted to croon the classic tune "Good Morning" from the 1952 musical Singing In the Rain. However, she almost immediately forgot the words and ended up just laughing at herself.

The post elicited a flurry of supportive comments from her friends and fans who were happy to see Teigen in high spirits after her tremendously difficult year.

One commenter jokingly poked fun at the goofy video, writing, "I need whatever drugs you're on."

Teigen -- who has been very open with her past intermittent struggles with alcohol consumption -- excitedly revealed that she's "4 weeks sober," along with some pink heart and prayer hands emojis.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive in response to Teigen's comment, sharing their love, congratulations and their own sobriety milestones.

Back in 2017, Teigen spoke with Cosmopolitan about how she's the kind of person that "can't just have one drink."

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show, and then a bunch at the awards show." she shared. "Then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that."

She added, "You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for [husband] John [Legend], for anybody."