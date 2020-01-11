Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Jack' Tattoo a Month After Losing Baby No. 3

Baby Jack will always be with Chrissy Teigen. The model and cookbook author revealed on Saturday her new tattoo of the name "Jack," a month after losing her third child.

Teigen, who shared on Sept. 30 that she and husband John Legend had lost the baby they were expecting, got Jack's name inked on her wrist, near the other tattoo she has of Legend's, Luna's and Miles' names.

The Sports Illustrated model got that tattoo in April 2019, with Legend getting one to match. His ink, reading "Chrissy Luna Miles," is located on his right bicep.

Teigen shared an emotional essay about her pregnancy loss last week.

As she explained, her doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus before birth. If this happens, the baby may not get enough oxygen and nutrients in the womb. This can also cause serious bleeding, which Teigen also experienced.

Teigen said she came to terms with the fact that she "would have an epidural and be induced to deliver our 20-week-old, a boy that would have never survived in my belly (please excuse these simple terms)."

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming -- it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all," she recalled.

"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning," she continued. "I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."

