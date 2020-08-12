Chrissy Teigen Poses in Shapewear and Can't Handle Husband John Legend's Flirty Comment

Chrissy Teigen is blushing over John Legend's latest comment. The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself wearing shapewear, a black bra and fuzzy socks while cuddling up to her dog.

Teigen captioned the shot "f**k it," and Legend had a very flirty reply.

"Don't mind if I do," he wrote.

Teigen seemed shocked by her husband's comment and replied to it by writing, "hoooooooooooly s**t dude!!!!!!!!"

The Instagram exchange came amid a challenging time for the couple, who experienced a pregnancy loss back in September when Teigen was 20 weeks along.

In a November Instagram post, Teigen admitted that the months following her pregnancy loss had been "brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful."

The couple was public about their devastating experience, a decision that earned them love and support from friends and fans.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," Legend told ET last month. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."