Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Nose Pierced Again After First Botched Attempt: 'Second Time's the Charm'

Chrissy Teigen finally has her nose piercing! The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a peek at her latest accessory, which she successfully got shortly after her first piercing in the same spot "fell out."

"Second time's the charm," Teigen quipped as she moved her head side to side to show off the small stud in her nose.

Teigen got the piercing from Brian Keith Thompson at Los Angeles' Body Electric Tattoo. On her Instagram Story, Teigen wrote of Thompson, "Love u, sir! Best dressed man in the biz."

Thompson commented a heart emoji on Teigen's post, while Paris Hilton expressed her appreciation for the model's new look with a heart-eyed emoji.

Last month, Teigen wrote on Twitter that her first nose piercing "immediately fell out and healed" because the person doing the piercing "did it wrong."

"Like, how do you do it wrong?" she questioned in a follow-up tweet. "It’s a hole, through the nose."

Teigen went on to promise her followers that she would attempt the piercing again, as she'd been mulling over getting the new accessory since the summer.

"Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose? You don’t have to tell me I’m not old! I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying," Teigen asked her followers in July. "Please be honest, lol."

Though Kerry Washington encouraged Teigen to go through with the piercing, the model wrote that she instead "had my friend get one to get over my itch."