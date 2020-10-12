Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at 'Weird and Angry' Commenter Who Said She Was Unfollowing Her

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for herself. This week, the 35-year-old model took to Twitter to lament the ending of Quibi, the streaming platform that hosted her show, Chrissy's Court.

"Guess I should change my chrissy's court header lol goodbye quibi, only I understood uuuuuu," Teigen tweeted, a take that prompted one user complain that the mom of two "goes on about everything" and announce that they're unfollowing her.

Teigen appears to have replied to the user's tweet in a since-deleted message. Whatever she wrote caused the user to respond negatively, writing, "I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless."

Another Twitter account slammed the critic for not being nice to Teigen, which they replied to by writing, "I didn’t say anything directly bad about her. But 160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However the way she responded was completely classless."

Teigen fired back to that tweet, writing, "I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry."

The user disputed Teigen's number of tweets by sharing a screenshot of the results from a Twitter search of the model's name. The screenshot showed "160 tweets in the last hour" in regards to Teigen's name, which other social media users explained to the departing fan meant that 160 tweets about Chrissy were written in the last hour, not 160 tweets by Chrissy.

Teigen's Twitter clap backs came shortly after she and her husband, John Legend, had a flirty back-and-forth on Instagram.

To start the blush-inducing exchange, Teigen shared a shot of herself in shapewear, a bra, and fuzzy socks. She captioned the pic, "f**k it." Legend had a flirty reply for his wife of seven years, writing, "Don't mind if I do."

Teigen seemed shocked by Legend's comment and replied to it by writing, "hoooooooooooly s**t dude!!!!!!!!"

Watch the video below for more on Teigen.