Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti.

Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic, Miles, 4, holds his newborn sister, as Luna, 6, lovingly looks down at baby Esti.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Legend posted about the news too, sharing the same photo as his wife along with a sweet caption.

"On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy," he wrote. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…"

News of Esti's arrival first broke on Jan. 13, when People reported that Legend revealed his third child's birth during a private concert. At the time, no other details about the newborn were available.

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August, two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with her son, Jack.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen captioned a pic of her growing baby bump at the time. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK, if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Then, in November, a source told ET about Teigen's readiness to welcome baby No. 3.

"Chrissy has been enjoying her pregnancy, but now she's at a point with it where she's ready for the baby," the source said. "She's feeling a bit uncomfortable, and she's always tired. They are all so excited about growing their family and can't wait to meet their new baby."