Chrishell Stause Wants Answers After Justin Hartley's Divorce Filing on 'Selling Sunset' Season 3 Trailer

Chrishell Stause's shocking split from Justin Hartley appears to take center stage in Selling Sunset season 3. The just-released trailer for the upcoming season kicks off with the over-the-top real estate and juicy office drama fans know and love -- but things take a devastating turn when Hartley blindsides Stause with divorce.

"I really want to be excited for my wedding, but obviously it's overshadowed by Chrishell's divorce," Christine Quinn says in the trailer, as she gears up for her elaborate wedding to Christian Richard.

A snippet of her nuptials shows the cast gathered, with Davina Potratz prodding into the reason behind Stause and Hartley's split. "Obviously, Justin has his own side, right?" she asks.

"I don't want to do this anymore!" Stause says, storming off from the conversation.

The soap star also gets emotional about the ending of her marriage in a heart-to-heart with Mary Fitzgerald. "The crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," Stause tearfully tells the camera. "I want answers!"

Watch the trailer below.

ET confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences -- with Stause filing for a dissolution of their marriage a month later.

A source told ET at the time, "People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened."

In a May interview with ET, Stause opened up about keeping the cameras rolling amid her split, saying that the show "really does a great job encapsulating who we are, whether that is good or bad."

"I obviously really truly love him, and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she admitted. "I still had a month of shooting the show when this all went down."

"Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh," she added. "Hopefully... it's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

Selling Sunset season 3 debuts Aug. 7 on Netflix.