Chris Rock Isn't 'Concerned' With Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconciliation With Will Smith, Source Says

It's been more than two months since the 2022 Oscars, and the conversation about Will Smith's infamous slap is back in the headlines after Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the incident on a new episode of Red Table Talk. However, it seems Chris Rock isn't paying any mind to Jada's latest remarks.

A source tells ET that Chris is paying no attention to Jada's "plea" to have Will and Chris reconcile.

"He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," the source says. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."

The source adds that Chris is the most genuine person ever, nothing he does is calculated or phony, and he is not caught up in the Hollywood scene -- he is focusing on himself.

During the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada broke her silence on the Oscars incident, in which her husband slapped Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head during the live telecast of the awards show.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she shared. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."

Jada previously acknowledged the incident in a subtle, shorter manner, posting a quote on Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." A source told ET that Jada "was glad that Will stood up for her" and that she "was hurt by Chris' remark."

Chris, who declined to press charges that night, has yet to officially address the incident. However, he has made passing jokes about the slap during different stops on his stand-up tour.