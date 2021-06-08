Chris Pratt Shares What He Loves About Katherine Schwarzenegger as They Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Chris Pratt is more in love with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, than ever after two years of marriage. The 41-year-old actor was answering fan questions on his Instagram Story on Monday, and had a sweet response when asked what one of his favorite things is about Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, who married 31-year-old Schwarzenegger on June 8, 2019, and is celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, couldn't list just one thing that he loved about his wife.

"Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith," he said. "Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It's pretty contagious."

"It's our anniversary tomorrow -- happy anniversary!" he continued. "Wish her a happy anniversary."

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger penned her own sweet Instagram note to her husband in honor of the special occasion.

"Happy anniversary my love angel face!" she wrote alongside a video of her sitting on his lap and the two kissing each other on the cheek. "Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest. I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you. Forever grateful to God for bringing us together. I love you!"

ET spoke with Schwarzenegger in April and she talked about Pratt -- who has an 8-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris -- also being a great "girl dad" after the two welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August.



"To be able to spend really quality time with my family has been such a great gift and then of course to see my husband step into the role of being a girl dad is so beautiful as well, so it's been all really nice," she said of the past year.

