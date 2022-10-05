Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Improvised Kissing Scenes in 'Jurassic World' 1 and 2 (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are celebrating the third and final movie of theirJurassic World trilogy by welcoming back some fan favorites from the world of Jurassic Park!

The pair sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier this week to discuss the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion, and they couldn't help but rave about getting to spar with dinos alongside OG cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong, all of whom reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the new flick.

"The storylines are so surprising and fulfilling," Pratt raved. "You're watching the end of the arc that started 30 years ago, with these characters from Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong. This thing really has come full-circle, and the characters that we started in Jurassic World, you see where those characters have evolved and continue to go to, and will go to, and so it feels fantastic."

The pair is keeping most of their Dominion secrets under lock and key, but they did share one fun fact about their characters' romantic evolution throughout the trilogy.

"Dominion was the only time that there's actually been a kiss written into the movie," Howard revealed, sharing that the pair had some romantic improvisations in the first films. "The last two we sneakily stole... because it's OK to have a little romance in a Jurassic movie!"

"It's true," Pratt agreed, also sharing, "The need for the will they-won't they sexual chemistry does not fall on us in this film. It's Laura and Sam."

Neill and Dern's characters, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, were a fan-favorite pair in the first Jurassic Park film, and while it was revealed in Jurassic Park III that Ellie had married another man and started a family, it sounds like there's still some hope there!

"It's 30 years in the making... and it's just fantastic," Pratt shared of the relationship. "It's so beautiful."

Pratt and Howard both admitted that, now that the thrilling trilogy has reached its end, they'll miss getting to hang with the dinosaurs -- and were impressively able to name nearly 10 species from the movie off the top of their heads. But more importantly, they had nothing but great things to say about their time together in Jurassic World.

"Chris is someone who I respect and admire and who I have a blast with, and we're just very compatible," Howard marveled. "Getting to have a friend like [that] in my life is absolutely amazing. And that doesn't go away, which is good."

"Bryce is actually the secret weapon," Pratt replied, praising his co-star's meticulous preparation and director's eye for detail. "If you're making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it. And you'll be better in the end 'cause she was involved."

Jurassic World: Dominion storms into theaters on June 10.