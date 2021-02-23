Chris Noth Hints He Will Return as Mr. Big for 'Sex and the City' Revival After Contradictory Report

Noth's Instagram page has been flooded with commenters asking him to portray the New York businessman again. He replied to one commenter who begged him to "reconsider," writing, "Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉."

Page Six was the news outlet that reported that Noth would not be back for the 10-episode series.

The 66-year-old actor took it a step further on another commenter's plea for him to reprise his role, writing, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

He kept things coy with other commenters who begged him to come back, replying with a winking face emoji and an emoji wearing sunglasses.

It has already been confirmed that Parker will be returning as Carrie as well as Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as pals Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the series.

The Page Six report that Noth would not be appearing in the reboot also noted that David Eigenberg, who played Steve, Miranda's husband, would not be participating.

For what we do know about the SATC revival, check out the video below.