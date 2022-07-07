Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who Didn't Care for His Beefy Physique in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth got absolutely jacked for Thor: Love and Thunder, and while he became #Goals for gym rats everywhere, not everyone fell in love with his beefy look, including his wife, Elsa Pataky.

In an interview with USA TODAY, the 38-year-old superhero star revealed that packing on serious muscle for the Marvel sequel was largely the result of boredom. Yes, he's a gym rat, but when it's a wash, rinse, repeat cycle -- or, in his case, "train, eat, train, eat" -- bulging up to his biggest physique ever was inevitable. And, in the end, some loved it and some seemed unimpressed.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much," he told the newspaper. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

As for the journey that led to his bulked-up frame, Hemsworth said the COVID lockdown contributed to him getting shredded while hunkering down Down Under with Elsa and their three children -- India, 10, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 8.

"It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison," he said. "It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been."

Hemsworth's training regimen also included swimming, martial arts and weights. And then there's his diet, which required a whopping 6,000 calories per day to reach his peak level.

In Love and Thunder, fans got to see more than just his bulging biceps. They also got to see Hemsworth strip down for a nude scene, which he said had been long in the making.

"But, I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot," Hemsworth explained to ET. "In each film we've taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off."