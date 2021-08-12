Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 'Epic' Birthday With Adorable Surfing Themed Cake Baked By His Kids

Chris Hemsworth is feeling the love. The Thor star turned 38 on Wednesday, and celebrated the special day with a very sweet treat!

Hemsworth took to Instagram to show off the adorable, surfing-themed cake his kids created for him, with a series of snapshots revealing the cute details -- including the blue icing ocean, fondant surfer and a kaleidoscopic array of colorful sprinkles.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages!" Hemsworth wrote, alongside the photos -- which also included his 9-year-old daughter India and 7-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

"Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," he wrote. "Love you all! Cheers."

For her part, Pataky also shared a sweet tribute to her hubby with an Instagram slideshow of her own, featuring a number of different photos of Hemsworth and herself, as well as pics of the actor asleep with their kids, and being a generally charming goofball.

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me," Pataky wrote. "For many more years of laughs and happiness."

For more of Chris Hemsworth being an adorable dad, check out the video below.