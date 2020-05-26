Chris Cuomo's Daughter Bella Has an Inspiring Sing-Along With Mom Cristina: Watch

Cristina Cuomo is showing off her daughter's musical talents! The 50-year-old wife of Chris Cuomo took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet, sing-along video with her eldest child, 17-year-old Bella. Chris and Cristina also share Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11.

In the video, Bella impressively performs Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" as she drives with her mom in the passenger seat. The pair nod along and sway to the inspiring track, seeming to celebrate their family's good health after Chris, Cristina and Mario all suffered from the coronavirus.

"The simple things like driving with my daughter singing mean the most," Cristina captioned the clip. "Bella belting out some timely words from the great Cyndi Lauper: If you're lost you can look and you will find me / Time after time / If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting #timeaftertime"

"One of Bella’s first concerts with us at age 5 was @cyndilauper in Bryant Park where she got to meet her," Cristina added.

It's no surprise that Bella's voice is so incredible. When ET caught up with the teen earlier this month, she revealed that she's "pretty focused on acting and singing" when it comes to her career aspirations.

"I do a lot of theater at school. I go to a theater camp, and that's what I love to do," she said. "And the dream is to do what you love every day."

In fact, singing is a family affair for Bella and her dad, though their musical talents vary greatly.

"Most of the time it's like, yeah, dancing around, just thinking he can sing, doing it real loud so everyone can hear it," Bella joked of her dad.

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Bella.