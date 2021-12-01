Chris Cuomo Addresses CNN Suspension, Calls It 'Embarrassing' But Understands It

Chris Cuomo has addressed his indefinite suspension from CNN.

The news anchor didn't shy away from the issue when he opened his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo, on Wednesday, saying he's embarrassed by the situation but understands why CNN brass made the decision.

"Quick note about the obvious," Cuomo said in his opening remarks. "I've been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing, but I understand it."

The 51-year-old newsman also addressed criticism he faced amid allegations he was much more involved in helping his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, build a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

"And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did," Cuomo said. "I've apologized in the past. I mean it. It's the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues. And do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process. So I'm not going to talk about this any more than that. So for right now, let's just get after it and there's plenty to do on that score."

The suspension came on the heels of newly surfaced documents released this week that showed text messages between the TV journalist and his brother's top aide, Melissa DeRosa. The documents allegedly indicated Cuomo may have used his sources as a journalist and media personality to assist in his brother's defense and public statements, according to CBS News.

A CNN spokesperson told ET in a statement on Tuesday, "The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

The spokesperson added, "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."