Chris and Lauren Lane Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are having a boy!

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the happy news, with a slew of photos and video of the moment they found out the sex of their new bundle of joy.

In the video, which Chris and Lauren both posted on their respective Instagram accounts, the country singer is seen striking a ball on a field as blue powder bursts into the air. He and The Bachelor alum are seen ecstatically celebrating the news as their family members happily look on.

"Hello 2021 ..It’s a BOY," Chris wrote on Instagram on New Year's Day.

Lauren wrote a sweet message to her new baby, along with adorable family photos with Chris and one of their dogs, Cooper.

"Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!" the mom-to-be wrote Friday, alongside three heart emojis. "The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant."

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in December, with a video of the ultrasound procedure soundtracked by Chris' song, "Big, Big Plan."

In March, they confessed to ET's Cassie DiLaura that quarantine has given them "time to practice" for a baby.

