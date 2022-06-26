Chlöe Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Surprise' and 'Treat Me' at 2022 BET Awards

Chlöe knows exactly how to get the crowd on their feet! On Sunday, the 23-year-old singer took the stage for the television premiere performance of her latest single, "Surprise,” at the 2022 BET Awards.

Taking the stage in a black leather trench coast, with a line of matching, leather-clad backup dancers, the songstress took control of the room as she performed the sexy new single.

As the number progressed, Chlöe threw off the coat, revealing a sultry, shimmery bodysuit and sang while dancing intimately close with a blindfolded man bound to a chair.

The set then moved into a performance of "Treat Me," which saw Chlöe deliver high-energy choreography while hitting some truly impressive high notes.

Just last week, Chlöe released the sexy video for “Surprise,” which is a single from her upcoming debut album. The internet was in a frenzy when she dropped the risqué visuals, which featured actor/model Broderick Hunter.

