Chip and Joanna Gaines Drop First Magnolia Network's 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' Trailer -- Watch

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back to work! The beloved couple dropped the new trailer for their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which will premiere Jan. 29 on Magnolia Network.

The revamped series sees the couple return to what they do best, as they turn outdated homes into stunning and innovative living spaces. As their business and family has expanded, the two juggle more in their day-to-day lives. The premiere episode, titled "A Neglected Home For Newlyweds," shows Chip and Joanna help a newlywed couple turn their long-abandoned new house into a stunning updated home.

"This is gonna be like nothing we've ever seen before," Chip says as they start a new project. "It's good to be back out here."

"It's getting to do what I love best, which is really help the homeowners with their house and turning it into their dream home," Joanna adds later in the clip.

In fall 2018, Chip and Joanna announced that they were in the earliest stages of starting their own TV network in partnership with Discovery, Inc., after ending their hit HGTV series, Fixer Upper. The original Fixer Upper played out for five seasons on the network before airing its final episode in April 2018.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in a statement in August when announcing their reboot. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"

The first four episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home will air on discovery+ beginning Friday, Jan. 29, with new episodes available weekly through Feb. 19. Magnolia Network Preview will be available on discovery+ beginning Monday, Jan. 4.