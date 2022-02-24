Cheryl Burke Addresses Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke doesn't have many words to share about the end of her marriage. On Thursday, the Dancing With the Stars ballroom pro spoke out for the first time after news broke a day earlier about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

"I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she told fans in a social media statement. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me – love you all."

According to documents obtained by ET, Burke cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as Jan. 7. She signed the divorce petition on Feb. 14. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement in place that was agreed to ahead of their wedding. Meanwhile, Lawrence has not yet commented publicly.

While their split -- less than three years after their 2019 nuptials -- may have stunned some fans, according to a source, their divorce was "a long time coming."

"They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise," the source said, referencing their 2008 split. According to the source, "They have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

Per a second source, "Cheryl and Matthew have been having issues for a while."

The dancer "has been leaning on her close girlfriends," the source noted, "and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones."

Dancing With the Stars friends like fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd made their support of Burke known on Instagram. “Love you Cheryl," Murgatroyd commented. Show judge Carrie Ann Inaba added, "Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone. You know you. I'm proud of you for being brave....I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend. hugs!!"