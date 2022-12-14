Cher Says Mom Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain' in Her Final Moments

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier this month. On Tuesday, the 76-year-old music icon took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking details about her late mother's final moments.

"The truth…. She’s been Sick, & rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain," Cher wrote. "Finally she coded on way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here."

Replying to one fan who shared their sympathy for the singer's loss, Cher wrote, "She’s been so sick so long,The day she died she didn’t look like my beautiful crazy mom."

Noting she is having trouble sleeping, she told another commenter, "I’m not sad…. We set her free. She is no longer crying out in Pain 24/7. She is her happy, funny Insane, beautiful Self."

The truth…. She’s been

Sick,&rallying,she then got bad,She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2022

I’m not sad…. We set her free. She is no longer crying out in Pain 24/7.

She is her happy,funny

Insane,beautiful Self. — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2022

She’s been so sick so long,The day she died she didn’t look like my beautiful crazy mom — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2022

Cher previously revealed that her mother had died on Dec. 11, tweeting, "Mom is gone😔."

After the news broke, Cher commented on how her mom would be reacting to the outpouring of love and support.

"Mom Would Be So Trilled That Ppl From All Over🌎Are Talking About Her With❤️& Admiration," she shared. "Truth Is…I TOOK MOMS VOICE & HER DREAM & MADE THEM REAL.She Couldn’t Manifest Them, So I Did It 4 Her,& Made Her Happy. My SISTER GEE WAS THE BRILLIANT ONE. I WAS UGLY 🦆THAT TURNED 2 [swan]."

Mom Would Be So Trilled That Ppl From All Over🌎Are Talking About Her With❤️& Admiration. Truth Is…I TOOK MOMS VOICE & HER DREAM & MADE THEM REAL.She Couldn’t Manifest Them, So I Did It 4 Her,& Made Her Happy. My SISTER GEE WAS THE BRILLIANT ONE.

I WAS UGLY 🦆THAT TURNED 2 🦢 — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2022

Holt, who was an actress, musician and model, was born Jackie Jean Crouch. She began her career in the 1950s. Over the course of her fame, she appeared in films such as Grounds for Marriage, A Life of Her Own, Watch the Birdie and Lovely to Look At.

Holt also appeared in I Love Lucy, The Lucy Show and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. In 2013, Holt released her only album, Honky Tonk Woman, which was originally recorded in the 1980s.

The same year, Holt was the subject of the documentary, Dear Mom, Love Cher, which chronicled her career and personal life, as she worked, married seven times and raised two children.

The actress was married to Cher’s father, John Paul Sarkisian, from 1946 to 1947. The pair married again,19 years later, before ultimately calling it quits. At the time of her death, she was in a relationship with Craig Spencer, whom she had been with since 1976.

Holt leaves behind daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere -- whom she welcomed with John Southall. Holt also leaves behind two grandchildren, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.