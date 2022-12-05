Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'

Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance.

On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about dating someone so much younger than her.

"On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life we get along great," she said of Edwards. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. He's very kind. He's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."

Cher added that apart from her late husband, Sonny Bono, she mostly found that men who were older than her were not interested in her romantically.

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," she claimed. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher and Edwards first met at Paris Fashion Week in September, and she confirmed their romance by responding to fans on Twitter last month.

One fan commented that she was "suspicious of his intentions toward you" and Cher replied, "As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am."

Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, was last linked to Amber Rose. The pair confirmed their romance in 2018. One year later, they welcomed their 3-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose and Edwards ended their relationship in 2021, and he admitted to cheating on her with 12 women.