'Charmed to Death' Goes Inside Romances Gone Wrong: Watch the Exclusive Trailer

Summer is no time to sleep on true crime, with a number of new offerings coming out in July. Among them is Oxygen’s chilling new docuseries, Charmed to Death, which tells the true stories of manipulation and deception as criminals use their charm to lure unsuspecting victims into romances that end in death and devastation.

Oxygen

Ahead of its debut, ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer, which shows all the harrowing stories to come, including a beautiful blonde who seduces one small-town lover after the next; a dance instructor who waltzes into a widower’s life; and a single mom who falls hard for a handsome chef.

Told through interviews with surviving friends, family members and investigators on the case, each hour-long episode will show viewers how these charismatic killers lied and cheated their way into their victims’ lives.

Charmed to Death premieres Sunday, July 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.