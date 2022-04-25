Charlize Theron Hugs Jason Momoa as She Welcomes Him to 'Fast and Furious' Family

Fasten your seatbelts because Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa’s latest picture is a serious ride! On Sunday, Theron posted a photo of her and her newest co-star sharing a hug on set of Fast & Furious 10.

“Look who decided to join the party #FastX @thefastsaga,” she captioned the photo posted on Instagram.

In the pic, Momoa wraps his arms around Theron as she leans in for a hug and smiles for the camera. Both Theron and Momoa have on similar black blazers for the occasion.

The Aquaman actor took to the comments to celebrate the moment, writing, “finally we get to work together. and damn it was awesome. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ legend.”

Prior to the post, Theron -- who plays Cipher in the franchise -- shared a solo shot of herself from the set. “She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga,” she wrote. Momoa commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️legend❤️❤️❤️❤️ .”

Momoa is one of the newcomers to the franchise, along with Cardi B and Brie Larson. The 10th installment also features members of the original cast, including Vin Diesel.

Earlier this month, Momoa spoke with ET about playing the villain, getting into the driver’s seat and getting into the action in the film.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said of the villain he's set to play in Fast & Furious 10. The actor also dished about working with Theron.

"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about," the Dune star gushed. "She's amazing."

He continued about his co-stars, "I'm sure that's why they hired me," Momoa joked about filming action scenes with Diesel. "But yeah, I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

Fast & Furious 10 -- which will be the final film in the franchise -- has begun filming. Last week, Diesel shared a photo of the film’s poster, with the caption, “Day one… 🙏🏽.”