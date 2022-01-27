Charlize Theron Honors Mom on Her Birthday With Rare Photo of Daughters August and Jackson

Charlize Theron's honoring her mother on her birthday with a sweet social media post that includes a rare photo of her daughters, and they all couldn't look happier!

The Atomic Blonde actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared six photos of her mother, Gerda, enjoying life to the fullest. The last photo, however, includes a rare photo of Charlize's two adopted daughters -- Jackson, 10, and August, 7 -- while on a hike. Gerda's got her arm wrapped around Jackson, and August is standing next to them.

"Today is my moms birthday," Charlize penned in her caption. "I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it's [sic] is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted shit talker! She’s direct, she’s honest, she funny, and she’ll tell you how it is anytime of the day!"

The Monster star signed off the post in Afrikaans, which loosely translates to, "Mom, I love you to the moon!"

It's the second time this month Charlize's shared a rare glimpse into her life with her daughters. She previously posted a photo of August wearing a white sleep mask and taking a nap.

Charlize, who was born in South Africa, has been candid about raising two Black children in America amid the country's continued fight against police brutality and racial injustice. Back in June 2020, the 46-year-old Oscar winner told ET's Kevin Frazier she was having "hard, honest conversations" with her kids about it.

"As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realize that I don't have time," she said. "There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors."

