Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
Following news of Watts' death, tributes quickly poured in from both his bandmates and other musicians.
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a beaming snapshot of Watts as a tribute.
Meanwhile, bandmate Keith Richards shared a photo tribute as well, posting a shot of Watt's drum set with a "closed" sign hanging in front of it.
In a video posted to Twitter, Paul McCartney said he was "so sad" to learn of Watts' death.
"He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn't know he was this ill," McCartney said. "Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, and his extended family. Condolences to the Stones. This will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."
"Love you, Charlie. I've always loved you. Beautiful man," he added. "Great condolences and sympathies to his family."
"#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family," McCartney's Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, tweeted.
Duran Duran's Roger Taylor expressed his sympathies in a thread on his band's Twitter account.
"So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s," Taylor wrote. "A man of grace, style, dignity and composure. His simple style was a lesson to us all, when we heard Charlie play, we realised there was never a need to over perform, it was all about the groove, serving the band and of course the song."
"Most of all," Taylor continued, "despite being in the greatest rock and roll band of all time, his self effacing manner and humility was a shining light for all of us in the world to follow. Thank you Charlie."
Meanwhile, Elton John shared a photo of himself with Watts, noting that it's "a very sad day."
"Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company," John wrote. "My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones."
Questlove called Watts "the heartbeat of Rock & Roll," while Lenny Kravitz remembered the musician as "the beat of The Stones."
In a statement to ET, STYX drummer Todd Sucherman called Watts "the heartbeat and backbeat of The Rolling Stones since the very beginning."
"For decades his groove made people dance and smile, and he brought great joy to millions," he said. "Always exquisitely dressed, he was the quintessential British rock star that exuded elegance and class. He will be remembered as one of the great rock drummers of all time."
