Charlie Puth Shares the Funny Reason Harry Styles Doesn't 'Like Me Very Much'

Charlie Puth doesn’t think that Harry Styles is one of his biggest fans. During an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the “Light Switch” singer recalled the reason why Styles may not be too fond of him.

Puth shared that during the “2014 One Direction era” right after he signed his record deal, he went into a high-profile sushi restaurant, and that’s where he accidentally blew the star’s cover after he walked into the place with his manager.

“I didn’t know him at the time,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t get smitten with anybody. At the time, I was just whole-body chills. He had a hat on, and it was very 2014 One Direction era.”

The “Left and Right” singer added that at that exact moment, he thought it would be a good idea to take out his phone and tweet about the sighting.

“And I for whatever reason took out my phone and was like, ‘You’re not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in … none other than Harry Styles.’ And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes.”

Puth said that Styles didn’t say much to him, but he could tell from his look, that he disapproved. “He looks at me and then just does a nod and follows me. I don’t know if that was a good follow. And that’s it,” he recalled.

When asked by Fallon if he has heard from him since, Puth said no.

“Haven’t heard from him since,” he quipped. “I don’t think he likes me very much.”

Styles, 28, hasn’t spoken out about the incident.

Puth, 30, first shared the story during an interview with GQ in 2020. After telling the same tale, the singer added how Styles’ follow was a “kind f**k you.”

A year after the incident, Puth was photographed with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.