Charli D'Amelio Opens Up About Her Love Life, Kravis and New Fragrance (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio's 18th year is off to a sweet-smelling start.

The TikTok star, who celebrated her milestone birthday in May, has recently launched her first fragrance, Born Dreamer -- an appropriate title for the teenage social media sensation.

"I now have a signature smell, but the way it smells on me is different than it smells on my best friend," she told ET's Denny Directo, "and I feel like that adds its own little uniqueness and individuality to the fragrance, but also to each person and I really love that about it."

For fans interested in a whiff, here's what you can expect from the scent: " I would say the pear, jasmine, a little bit of the musk, just all together -- it's very clean," Charli said. "I'm definitely a big fan of the top notes, so I notice myself reapplying a lot throughout the day because that pear is just, you really can't beat it, and it's a little sweet, but not too sweet. It's very safe for every occasion."

Even for, say, prom. All dressed up in a strapless yellow gown, Charli got to experience the high school tradition back in June.

"I was super excited that I got to enjoy prom with my grade and all of my friends that I went to school with," she said. "Getting to just step back into that teenage high school group of people that I love so much was so perfect and they were all so sweet and it was such a fun night... Since then, I've gotten to really reconnect with a lot of those high school friends that I missed so much and that's been a wonderful time."

Since the star doesn't attend the high school anymore, she went as her friend's date -- before she started seeing Travis Barker's 18-year-old son, Landon. And while she didn't dish out the details of how their romance began, Charli does credit her older sister, Dixie D'Amelio, with the start of their relationship.

"It was actually just through my sister," Charli said. "Dixie's always making sure that I'm in the loop on everything and it just kind of happened out of nowhere."

As for Landon's dad and new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, Charli told ET, "They are the sweetest people in the world."