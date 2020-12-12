Charley Pride Dead: Maren Morris, Dolly Parton and More Country Stars Pay Tribute

Charley Pride, one of the most popular Black country singers of his era, died on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 86.

The iconic singer became the first Black artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the first Black country artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. His last public performance was at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 11, where he sang “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” with Jimmie Allen after accepting the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon hearing news of his death, many country artists like Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Brad Paisley took to social media to express their condolences.

Morris expressed her condolences and said she hoped his death wasn't "a result of the CMAs being indoors."

"I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," she wrote. "Rest in power, Charley."

"F**k this year," she later wrote. Also tweeting, "Your voice. Your humility. The fact that the first time I ever visited the Opry, you were backstage holding court and I was trying not to eavesdrop."

I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley. https://t.co/rSIbsLNwYj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 12, 2020

"I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you," she tweeted. "Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly."

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Jason Aldean posted a black-and-white photograph of Pride, writing, "Just learning of the passing of another one of our legends in Country Music. I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. I grew up such a fan of his music and his voice and he will be greatly missed by all of us. RIP Mr. Charley Pride."

See more tributes below.

My friend Charlie Pride passed away today. He was a man i very much admired because he took the road less traveled by becoming not just a country singer but a driving force in county music. More than 50 of his songs have been in the top 10 AND nearly his music has hit#1 30 times — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 12, 2020

I’m very VERY sorry to hear the terrible news about Charley Pride.. Kiss An Angel Good Morning is one of my first memories of country music. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo — Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was a hero, and a trailblazer in country music. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Charley loved him. He was truly one of the kindest people I've ever met. I am saddened beyond belief. My heart is with Rozene and the family tonight. — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 12, 2020

The last time I spoke to my good friend and legend Charley Pride. We met in ‘92 playing shows together in Australia. His beloved sweetheart Rosie by his side. A gentleman... legend and true trail blazer. With much respect #RIP pic.twitter.com/dewMqcC6Rk — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 12, 2020

I had the pleasure of meeting Charley Pride when I was playing the @opry. I was in awe of his presence and his talent. So saddened by the news of his passing. He was a true legend and trailblazer. His impact on our genre and generations of artists will never be forgotten. Rip — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 12, 2020

RIP Charlie Pride. Country music lost one of the greats. Prayers for his family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/kx2eARZBhO — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) December 12, 2020

Dang. One of the great honors Ive had in nashville was being asked to speak about Mr Pride on his PBS documentary. I’d implore you guys to just see how great he was ... at many things . . Music, sports, business. And the many challenges he overcame to be elite. RIP Charley Pride https://t.co/HW9AYrM2c5 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) December 12, 2020

Saddened to hear the news that legendary Charley Pride has died. My heart breaks as 2020 gets worse. #RIP @opry family. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) December 12, 2020

I had the honor of meeting Charley Pride several times over the years... absolutely gutted to hear of his passing #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 12, 2020