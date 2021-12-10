CharlestheFirst, Electronic Music Producer, Dead at 25

Charles Elias Ingalls -- a DJ and EDM music producer better known as CharlestheFirst -- has died. He was 25.

The Nashville Police Department released a statement saying the cause of death is under investigation. According to police, Charles was found dead Friday morning in a room at a Nashville hotel. Cops say the DJ was found by a friend, who called 911 at around 10:30 a.m. What's more, cops say "there was no evidence of trauma to the body." The death will remain unclassified by Nashville PD pending an autopsy and toxicology testing by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Lab Group, a multimedia collective group Charles co-founded, was scheduled to hold sold-out events this weekend in Tennessee but the website conducting ticket sales announced the events have been canceled following Charles' passing.

Lab Group also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the fallen artist. "It is with heaviest of hearts that we announce this," the statement started. "Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him."

"A son, a brother, a friend, a poet and an absolutely brilliant musician," the statement added. "He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

Charles' fans were quick to also pay tribute. One fan on Instagram replied to the post saying, "All kings live forever." Another fan added, "Charles was a man in his own lane and a pioneer of his own beautifully unique sound. The community will never forget the impact he's all made on us."

Over on Twitter, a fan replied saying, "Rip Charles. Legend. Champion. King. You will be missed dearly by everyone your music touched."

According to EDM.com, a music news outlet dedicated to covering all things electronic music, CharlestheFirst was "known for his ability to blend hypnotic bass music with lo-fi and hip-hop." The late DJ had just released his latest album, SOULS, back in March. The outlet also reports he was set to perform at several major music festivals, including "Lights All Night" in Dallas.

Lab Group also posted a message on the website hosting ticket sales that read, in part, "We trust that CharlestheFirst will live on forever through his music."