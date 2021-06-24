Channing Tatum Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Everly's Face in Heartwarming Post: 'You Are My World'

Channing Tatum is full of love for his little one. The handsome movie star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt message for his daughter, Everly.

The proud dad -- who is famously private and protective when it comes to his 7-year-old daughter -- shared a rare shot of Everly's face as the two stood together on the beach.

"You my littles are everything!" Tatum wrote. "You are my world and my heart."

Tatum recalled how they spent the night on the beach when the photo was snapped, which appears to be around dusk on the sand in front of an idyllic ocean shore.

"You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids," Tatum shared. "You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail."

Tatum concluded, "Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe"

Recently, Tatum opened up about being a girl dad to Everly -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan -- and how he was "nervous" at first.

"I was really nervous to be a girl dad. The first thing I did when I figured I was going to have a girl, I literally went to YouTube and figured out how to braid hair, just because I didn't want to be that dad," he admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May.

"It's not easy! And it takes a long time," Tatum said of braiding hair. "The hardest thing is getting the three equal strands. Then they make it harder with layered hair and then you get halfway through it and realize one is too short and you have to start all over!"

The actor was so inspired by his experiences with Everly that he wrote an adorable children's book about it -- The One and Only Sparkella.

Check out the video below to hear more.