Channing Tatum on His Fear of 'Connecting' to Daughter Everly as a Single Dad

Channing Tatum is opening up about what it's like being a single father.

The 40-year-old actor is featured in the May 2021 issue of Parents magazine, where he discusses co-parenting his 7-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Despite being one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, Tatum admits he does have certain fears when it comes to raising his only child. Dewan also shares 1-year-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," Tatum tells Parents. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both."

"I paint my face, I wear tutus -- rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," he continues. "I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Tatum says the amazing bond he's created with Everly over the years is actually what inspired him to create his first-ever picture book, The One and Only Sparkella, out May 4.

"Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone," he explains. "She's bold, beautiful, and magical in every way."

"We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story," he adds. "Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea."

Back in September 2018, Tatum told ET that he adores Everly for always having the courage to "do her own thing."

"She kinda came out that way. I wish I could take credit for that, but I can't really," the proud dad said at the time. "That's really all her. I think kids sorta do come out a little bit of what they're going to be, and then you foster that to be whatever you hope her to be in the world. She always just, like, does her own thing."

As for her moving to her own beat even in dance classes? "She's on the ground, rolling around," Tatum explained. "Every kid is up doing the proper stuff, but she's doing her own thing."

Never change, Everly!