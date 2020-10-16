Chadwick Boseman's Wife Files Probate Case as Actor Died Without Will

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, is asking a judge to make her an administrator with limited authority of his estate. Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday, ET confirms.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Black Panther star "died intestate," meaning without a legal will. Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28. He was 43.

The estimated value of Boseman's estate is $938,500, according to the docs. Besides Ledward, the only other family members listed in the docs are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Boseman and Ledward quietly married before his death. The pair started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and reportedly got engaged last year.

The late actor's family confirmed that he and Ledward had tied the knot in a statement announcing his death. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement revealed.

