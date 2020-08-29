Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Honor Late 'Black Panther' Star With Touching Tributes

Boseman's Avengers and Black Panther co-stars took to social media to honor their late friend, sharing stories of his kindness and work ethic on and off set.

Angela Bassett, who played Boseman's mother, Ramonda, in Black Panther, posted a lengthy message, on Instagram about her co-star and the history they share.

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day," she wrote. "And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever."

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, paid tribute to his friend and colleague on Instagram, writing, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman"

Captain America star Chris Evan shared photos of the two together on set. "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙," he captioned his post.

Here's a look at how other stars of the Marvel universe are honoring the late actor:

Don Cheadle

"I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever," the actor tweeted.

Mark Ruffalo

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.

Chris Pratt

"My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever"

Brie Larson

"Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend."

Dave Bautista

Sterling K. Brown

"I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

Jeremy Renner

"Chadwick is an inspiration, a warrior with a big kind heart that I’ll never forget. I’m so deeply heartbroken by his passing. Sending love to the Boseman family ... R.I.P."

