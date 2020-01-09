Chadwick Boseman Tributes to Take Place in His Hometown in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, is paying tribute to the late star on Thursday, after the actor died following a private battle with colon cancer. Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, before leaving to attend college at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

A representative from Mayor Terence Roberts' office tells ET that the city will be hosting a community event to honor the life of Boseman on Thursday, Sept. 3, at an outdoor amphitheater. Social distancing and masks will be required amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the venue capacity will be cut in half. Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will feature a screening of Black Panther and will also celebrate art. Local artists are contributing Boseman-themed artwork for display and there will be art from different artists featured on the stage, including one piece of art by two brothers whom the representative says really felt they needed to contribute something.

"They feel they have to honor Chad in some way because he was so inspirational to them," the representative says. "It will be nice to have their art on the stage. It's so wonderful because even now, in death, Chad is still giving back because these are young artists getting a huge break."

As for the speakers at the tribute, there will be a pastor, a person from Boseman's high school as well as the mayor. It is not confirmed if Boseman's extended family from the area will attend the event.

The representative also shared that the city of Anderson has long-term plans to further honor Boseman. The mayor's office is already beginning to start work on a permanent tribute to Boseman and will be starting meetings as soon as Friday to begin plans on it. Tentative plans include creating a grand public display that will feature local artists at its core.

Of course, Boseman was not just beloved in Anderson, but he was also adored by his neighbors in Los Angeles. He lived in a small complex of 10 units in L.A. for several years until he moved out in 2018, and a former neighbor of the late actor told ET on Monday that he "treated neighbors like family."

Neighbors described him as a humble, down-to-earth man, who was loved by everyone in the building. He would play catch outside with neighbors and stop in the hallways and have long, thoughtful conversations with them.

"You'd never know he was a huge star, he was a different breed -- you don't find people like him in that industry, he was such a down-to-earth, thoughtful man," one neighbor says.

