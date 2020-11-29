Chadwick Boseman Honored With New Montage Opening in 'Black Panther'

Marvel is marking Chadwick Boseman's birthday in a special way. The opening montage of Black Panther has been altered to honor Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a private battle with colon cancer. He first appeared as T'Challa in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before reprising the role in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts," The Walt Disney Company's executive chairman, Bob Iger, tweeted on Sunday.

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

See the montage below.

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso told Argentinian outlet Clarin that they have no plans to digitally recreate Boseman for upcoming films.

"No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking time to see how we continue the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," Alonso said in Spanish. "Because Chadwick was not only a wonderful human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that what he did as the character elevated us as a company, and left his mark in history."

"I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time," she continued. "But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

See more on Boseman's life and legacy in the video below.