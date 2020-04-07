Chad Michael Murray Sends Sweet Birthday Message to 'One Tree Hill' Co-Star Hilarie Burton

Lucas and Peyton forever! Chad Michael Murray sent a sweet birthday message to his former on-screen love Hilarie Burton on Thursday.

The two actors portrayed high school sweethearts in One Tree Hill and years later they remain close pals, with Murray posting a fun collage of photos of the two on and off screen throughout the years.

"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I'm blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We're slowly but surly watching each other grow up," Murray captioned the post. "Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From - 'The Murray's.'"

Burton, who turned 38 on Wednesday, loved the post, taking to the comments to gush about how far the pair have come since their younger years.

”Chad!!! My god, remember when we were ornery kids who knew everything?!?!” commented the actress, who recently released her insightful memoir The Rural Diaries. “It’s been decades now. We have both been so many different people, varying versions of ourselves, good and bad. I love this version best. Parents, trading pics of our spawn and loving on each other’s spouses. Love to you and that beautiful family, buddy!! Miss you guys. Xo.”

Another of the pair’s close OTH pals, Tyler Hilton (who portrayed Chris Keller) also wished Burton well. The "City on Fire" singer and Burton have gone on to star together in holidays films, like A Christmas Wish, since leaving OTH. Hilton also worked with Burton’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on Extant.

“Happy birthday to my life long partner in on screen adventure @hilarieburton!! Love ya buddy!!!” Hilton, 36, captioned a photo of the two.

Burton previously posted about spending her birthday with Morgan and their adorable children, Gus and George -- plus some pizza!

“Thirty-seven ended with Gus giving me a sleeve of tattoos and @jeffreydeanmorgan spoiling me with pizza party and flowers and 4different kinds of cake and sparkly prizes. My cup runneth over,” she wrote.

