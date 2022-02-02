'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Premiere: Famous Houseguests Get Messy in Grueling 1st HOH Competition

Celebrity Big Brother's third season kicked off on Wednesday, with a house full of big personalities and wildly different experience levels.

This season, the star-studded cast includes 11 celebs who will be locked up together under the same roof as they compete for the $250,000 grand prize.

The cast includes TV personality Carson Kressley, comedian and SNL alum Chris Kattan, former NBA star Lamar Odom, NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, UFC champ Miesha Tate, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges and singer Todrick Hall.

Wednesday's premiere began with the celeb houseguests slowly but surely filtering into the house, settling in and getting to know one another.

As each contestant entered, they opened up -- to various levels of honesty -- about how familiar they are with the show, and what their game play plans are. Unlike the regular seasons of Big Brother, most of these star houseguests are far more open and trusting in their first day together.

However, with this season being significantly shorter than the usual Big Brother, host Julie Chen Moonves explained that the season "will be played on overdrive."

"Beginning tonight, one of you will win Head of Household. This H.O.H. is safe from eviction during his or her reign. But they must nominate two housemates for eviction," she explained to the houseguests. "These two nominees will have a chance to save themselves by competing for the power of veto. In the end, two celebrities will be left on the chopping block, and the house will vote to evict one of them. This will happen twice a week until only one celebrity remains and claims the quarter-million-dollar grand prize."

It was a lot to take in for some, while others were just excited to get to the competitions. With Miesha's UFC background, she was filled with a competitive energy that was only spurred on by Mirai's athleticism and quiet confidence.

The first H.O.H. comp didn't hold back when it came to giving the celebs a real physical challenge with some uncomfortable and somewhat humiliating twists. The competition saw 10 of the 11 houseguests suspended in the air and holding onto dear life.

Todd volunteered to be the Master of Ceremonies -- which meant he couldn't earn H.O.H. but he also didn't need to compete. Instead, he chose when to drench the competitors in golden caviar, crackers and confetti until they finally collapsed, one by one.

CBS

After more than 17 agonizing minutes, it all came down to Miesha, Todrick and Teddi, and Todrick had enough. He asked Miesha nicely to not put him on the block if she won, and she agreed, allowing him to give up without as much worry.

Teddi, however, wasn't met with the same level of assurance. When she asked Miesha if she could count on not getting on the block, the UFC star wasn't willing to make deals with her just yet. Which left Teddi in a bad place as she fell next, leaving Miesha as the first H.O.H. of the season.

While she was super excited to win the first competition, Miesha's exuberance was dampened when Julie revealed that the celebs would soon discover the first twist power of the season, which could turn the tables in a way no one could predict. However, it wasn't yet revealed exactly what that power is or what impact it could have.

Celebrity Big Brother returns tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Check out the video below for more on this upcoming season of the hit reality series.