Cedric The Entertainer on Addressing Race and Social Issues on 'The Neighborhood' (Exclusive)

The Neighborhood isn't planning to shy away recent conversations about racial inequality and injustice following the death of George Floyd. As Cedric the Entertainer told ET's Kevin Frazier, the show already points out differences between the experiences of white and Black Americans, so they're excited to dive deeper into that aspect when season three starts filming.

"We're actually pretty excited about that," Cedric explained. "We were really kind of hesitant to do the pandemic of it all, but as far as the social uprising, this ideology of what's kinda going on with the differences between race and culture, the idea of power against people that don't have power... these are things that will be themes in the season coming up, for sure."

"The early stuff, we'll jump right into a lot of the energy around social injustice right now," he added.

Cedric -- who is also an executive producer on the series, which stars him, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs -- said that writers have already started working on season three, via Zoom.

"As a producer, we're looking at 'em, noting 'em, and saying, 'Alright, which direction do we really plan to go in?'" he said.

The cast is still awaiting instruction from CBS on protocols and when they can start filming again. In the meantime, Cedric is hosting The Greatest #AtHome Videos from home. The series is returning with four new specials -- the first of which aired on CBS on Friday.

"We've been really getting so many of these great videos after people saw the first one," Cedric said. "So, to be able to curate them and put them out ... and watch them all, it's a brilliant idea. It worked really well, and people were entertained, so we were really happy that they came back and said, 'Hey, let's finish out the summer with these.'"

The specials include everything from funny TikToks to crazy animal tricks, to people showing off their "Cirque du Soleil talent," Cedric promised. Of course, there's always silly baby videos and touching moments too.

"So many people, for a number of reasons... weddings were supposed to happen and you miss Grandma's birthday, and you can't go there," he shared. "We found a lot of great videos that kind of really expressed that sentiment and that touch your heart.

The next episode of The Greatest #AtHome Videos will air on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.